Eddie Hearn reacts to Conor Benn speaking on suicidal thoughts in recent interview - "I don't think it's great to keep talking about it"

Conor Benn has been candid about the difficult times he faced throughout his long-running campaign to clear his name of steroid allegations.

The 27-year-old tested positive in Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) tests in July and September of 2022, respectively, for the prohibited performance-enhancing substance (PED)/steroid clomifene.

In July 2023, Benn's suspension was removed. However, the suspension was reinstated after appeals were filed by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) and the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) against the lifting of the suspension.

In his struggle to prove his innocence, he recently claimed that he almost took his own life. During an interview with Boxing King Media, Eddie Hearn spoke about Benn's suicidal thoughts. He stated:

''It's very difficult because he's such an emotional guy all around, literally to the point of sometimes I'll see him and I think he wants to fight me. It's just, you know when I saw the interview, I knew he was doing Ariel but I didn't expect it quite to go that deep.''

Hearn added:

''I don't think that kind of emotion on fight week is ideal but to be honest with you like that's really the situation he's in. I don't think he can escape what happened or how he felt. I don't think it's great to keep talking about it especially when you're preparing to fight.''

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (2.25):

Conor Benn opens up on mental struggles amid drug suspension

Conor Benn went into great detail on his mental struggles during his drug suspension in the latest edition of The MMA Hour, where he claimed that he almost lost his life.

'The Destroyer' recalled an emotional moment he shared with his wife, who feared that her husband had killed himself:

"That day, I'd come really close. And there were times where—there was one time when I went to got on a TV show. And on the way there, my wife was crying. She just started crying in the car, and she said, 'There was one time you weren't answering your phone, and I thought you'd killed yourself.' So, it just goes to show how bad I was. At the time, I didn't realize how bad I was, but I was struggling."

Check out Conor Benn's comments below:

Expand Tweet