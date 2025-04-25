Eddie Hearn shockingly claims Jake Paul will fight Gervonta Davis later this year and sends fans into frenzy: "Please tell us this is a joke"

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently shocked fans when he claimed that Jake Paul would fight professional boxer Gervonta Davis in November. The Matchroom chairman also shared his thoughts on the YouTuber's upcoming fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The former Vine star's last fight witnessed a one-sided win over a 58-year-old out-of-his-prime Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Now, 'The Problem Child' looks to step his game up with a potential victory against former WBC middleweight champion Chavez Jr.

When Hearn was asked about Paul's upcoming fight, he unexpectedly claimed that the YouTuber will face Davis later this year. Speaking to reporters, the 45-year-old had this to say:

"[Paul vs. Chavez Jr.] not a terrible fight. We know that Gervonta [Davis] is gonna fight Jake Paul in November. Then, we'll see what happens. It'll be interesting to go from Gervonta Davis to Anthony Joshua. I don't think the Chavez fight is terrible. I think it's a smart bit of business. Hopefully, Chavez can get himself up for it. He don't have too long, he's been through a lot."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below:

Many fans took to the comments section of the post uploaded by Happy Punch on X to share their reactions, with one writing:

"Please tell us this is a joke. Jake has 70 pounds on him."

Others commented:

"There is no way Jake Paul is fighting Tank. Gervonta will literally kill him."

"Jake will never fight anyone his age and size again. last time he fought someone similar in tommy fury, he lost."

"How is that even possible jake is 200+lbs."

"Jake Beats Tank. Cry about it"

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

KSI comes clean about potentially fighting Jake Paul

Jake Paul's feud with KSI is known to be one of the most bitter and longstanding rivalries on YouTube. The bad blood started in 2018 after the Brit won his first boxing match against fellow YouTuber Joe Weller. Judging by his recent comments, the conflict shows no sign of coming to an end.

During a recent livestream, the rapper was asked if he is still interested in fighting 'The Problem Child.' He responded by saying:

"I'm always happy to fight Jake Paul, but it's on him."

Check out KSI's comments below:

