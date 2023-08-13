Eddie Hearn snubs Tyson Fury's contribution in heavyweight boxing to back Anthony Joshua - "He's fighting a guy from MMA"

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has backed Anthony Joshua's claim that the 33-year-old is currently carrying the heavyweight division on his back.

'AJ' went up against Robert Helenius on August 12 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Joshua proved himself to be the better fighter and knocked out Helenius in the seventh round.

In his post-fight ring interview, Joshua claimed that he was doing all the heavy lifting in his division.

In the post-fight press conference, Hearn echoed Joshua's sentiment and broke down the heavyweight division. Taking a dig at Tyson Fury for his upcoming fight against Francis Ngannou, the boxing promoter argued how Joshua's activity as well as the caliber of his opponents helped him stand out from the others in the division.

"I mean, when you look at the heavyweight division right now, [Oleksandr] Usyk is an outstanding fighter. Is he overly entertaining in the ring? He's a genius but, you know. Tyson Fury... is now fighting a guy from MMA who's never had a boxing match before, so he's not really doing a lot for the heavyweight division, is he? Deontay Wilder hasn't boxed for 18 months. Andy Ruiz hasn't boxed for a year... So, [Joshua] is active, he's had two heavyweight fights in the space of what, four months? And he wants to fight Deontay Wilder. I think this is a good run for AJ. It's definitely the most active we've ever seen him," said Eddie Hearn.

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments from the 19:58 mark below:

Anthony Joshua speaks on the possibility of fighting Deontay Wilder next

After Anthony Joshua's impressive victory over Robert Helenius, many believe that the 33-year-old should be matched up against Deontay Wilder in his next outing.

Joshua was asked for his thoughts on the potential matchup during the post-fight press conference. 'AJ' said that he did not want to waste time thinking about how the fight could have been made earlier.

The 33-year-old claimed that he was determined to get the better of 'The Bronze Bomber' in a clash.

"Any time's a good time to fight. It's only a fight, doesn't matter who it is. Could've been wilder eight years ago or wilder now, doesn't matter... we're gonna fight and what will be, will be. I can't look back and say what would be, what would have been. I'm just focused on fighting him now... I'm just focused on smashing his head in now," said Anthony Joshua.

Check out Anthony Joshua's comments from the 11:20 mark below: