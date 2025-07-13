Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz is in the books. The boxing event took place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, and featured four fights across four weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz full results.

In the main event, Berlanga faced Sheeraz in a super middleweight title eliminator bout, which determined the No.1 contender for the WBC super middleweight title, currently held by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The bout marked Sheeraz's super middleweight debut, and there were a lot of questions about how he would adjust to the new weight class.

In the fight, Sheeraz took control of the ring after winning the battle of jabs in Rounds 2 and 3. He established his dominance with counter combinations and knocked Berlanga down with a three-punch combination in the closing seconds of Round 4.

Berlanga answered the 10-count and was saved by the bell after the action resumed. However, Sheeraz did not allow him to recover and forced Berlanga backwards with a calculated attack in the opening seconds of Round 5. The referee called a stop to the action as Berlanga had nothing to offer in terms of offense.

With the win, Sheeraz became the mandatory challenger for the WBC super middleweight title.

In the co-main event, WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson attempted his third title defence against William Zepeda, in what was perceived as a classic technical boxer vs. brawler matchup.

While Zepeda tried to pressure the champion and sting with body shots, Stevenson countered effectively and even showed the willingness to take a few shots to be able to dish out more damage in the process.

As the rounds progressed, Stevenson got increasingly comfortable in handling the pressure. He put together effective combinations and power shots, ultimately winning the bout by unanimous decision to retain the WBC lightweight title.

In another title fight on the card, WBC super lightweight champion Alberto Puello attempted his second title defence against Subriel Matias.

Matias assumed the role of the aggressor, constantly pressuring Puello backward and attacking with high volume of strikes. Puello countered effectively and used his footwork to step out of the way, but could not stop Matias' march.

As the challenger appeared to have fatigued in the later rounds, Puello pressed the action and landed the more impactful strikes. However, Matias had already done enough to convince the judges and won the fight by majority decision, becoming the new WBC super lightweight champion.

In the first fight of the night, David Morrell scored a hard-fought split-decision win over Imam Khataev. However, fans heavily criticized the scorecards as they believed Khataev landed the more meaningful strikes of the fight and also scored the only knockdown.

Check out Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz full results below:

Main event: Super middleweight - Hamzah Sheeraz def. Edgar Berlanga by T/KO (R5, 0:17)

Co-main event: Lightweight - Shakur Stevenson (c) def. William Zepeda by unanimous decision (118-110 X 2, 119-109) (WBC lightweight title fight)

Super lightweight - Subriel Matias def. Alberto Puello (c) by majority decision (115-113 X 2, 114-114) (WBC super lightweight title fight)

Light heavyweight - David Morrell def. Imam Khataev by split decision (96-93, 94-95, 95-94)

