Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda: Live round-by-round updates

The Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming lightweight title fight scheduled to co-headline the Queensberry Promotions card on July 12. The matchup is set for 12 rounds and is a clash of undefeated fighters.
Stevenson enters the bout with a tremendous amount of hype as the defending WBC lightweight champion. He is widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted boxers in the world, and it is evident by his flawless 23-0 record, which features 11 stoppages.
By comparison, Zepeda is more experienced at 33-0, with 27 knockouts to his name. He has been the WBC interim lightweight champion since 2024, but despite being a skilled boxer, no one expects him to measure up to the technical wizardry of Stevenson.
Thus, it comes as no surprise that DraftKings lists Stevenson as a massive -1200 favorite, while Zepeda is a +700 underdog. The card itself begins at 9:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 6:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) on July 12, but the co-headliner is estimated for a 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. start time.
Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda
