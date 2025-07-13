  • home icon
Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz: Full video highlights

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 13, 2025 04:25 GMT
Edgar Berlanga (right) squared off against Hamzah Sheeraz (left). [Image courtesy: Getty]
Edgar Berlanga (right) squared off against Hamzah Sheeraz (left). [Image courtesy: Getty]

Edgar Berlanga made his boxing return against Hamzah Sheeraz in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator on Saturday at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City.

After an unsuccessful WBC and WBO super middleweight title bid against Canelo Alvarez last year, Berlanga took on Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz earlier this year and secured an opening-round knockout win. Meanwhile, Sheeraz entered the bout unbeaten, the most recent being a split draw against WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames in February.

Check out Hamzah Sheeraz making his way to the boxing ring below:

Check out Edgar Berlanga's walkout below:

Berlanga got off to a good start. However, Sheeraz managed to turn the tide with his sharp attacks. The Brit displayed his devastating power by dropping Berlanga twice in the fourth round.

Sheeraz's onslaught was too much for Berlanga as the 26-year-old landed a vicious right hand followed by a left hook, forcing the referee to intervene and end the bout at the beginning of the fifth round.

Check out Hamzah Sheeraz's TKO win below:

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
