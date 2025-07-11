Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz: Live round-by-round updates

The Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming super middleweight boxing match set to headline the Queensberry Promotions card on July 12. No world title is on the line, but the matchup is of great importance to both men.

Berlanga only recently rebounded from a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the great Canelo Álvarez. He did so by TKO'ing the overmatched Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz in just one round, capturing the vacant WBO NABO super middleweight title to improve to 23-1, with 18 stoppage wins.

He will be eager to build another win streak, especially with the amount of trash talk that has defined the buildup to his bout with Sheeraz. Speaking of Sheeraz, who is 21-0-1, with 17 knockouts, the pressure is even higher for him. He is coming off a widely panned split-draw against Carlos Adames.

Furthermore, the fight was his first crack at true world championship gold, as they competed for the WBC middleweight title. Unfortunately for Sheeraz, he froze when the lights shone brightest and will need an impressive outing to erase that listless memory.

To add to the pressure, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook expect him to win, lisitng him as a -135 favorite, while Berlanga is a +110 underdog. The card is scheduled for 9:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 6:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) on July 12, while the main event starts at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.

Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

