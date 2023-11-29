Edgar Tabares says Angela Lee proof ONE Championship is best because of ‘how they treat their fighters’

Former WBC Muay Thai International champion Edgar Tabares was drawn to ONE Championship not just for its world-class competition, but also for exemplifying the true essence of combat sports.

The one-time ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title challenger recently spoke about what makes ONE Championship, the largest martial arts organization in the world, the true home of martial arts.

According to Tabares, ONE’s core values, including its practice of ‘Bushido’ or ‘The Way of The Warrior’ sets it apart from other promotions all over the world, including the UFC.

The proud Mexican fighter told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

“It’s not just because I’m in ONE. ONE is better because of how they treat their fighters. It’s not only a violent source of entertainment. ONE always promotes an important message of peace.”

Apart from producing grand spectacles through its monthly Amazon Prime Video cards and weekly ONE Friday Fights events, ONE gives a platform to modern-day heroes to show their talents in MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

Tabares, though, says ONE’s unparalleled care for its athletes makes it the best promotion in the world.

He cited the professionalism and empathy that the company showed when the recently retired Angela Lee dealt with a family tragedy.

“The fact that they put the women’s Atomweight MMA division on a brief hold out of respect to Angela Lee and her family shows how much ONE cares about its fighters.”

ONE Championship has the ‘No.1 striking property on the planet’, says Chatri Sityodtong

ONE’s unique take on Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves has indeed elevated the sport to global recognition, evidenced by the massive success of its weekly ONE Friday Fights cards inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In an earlier interview with the South China Morning Post, the promotion’s Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, said this only proves that ONE is the home to the finest strikers in combat sports. He said:

“ONE Friday Fights and the Muay Thai product are very much on a firm footing now. We’ve laid the groundwork and feel very comfortable it’s running on autopilot, and now we’re able to scale up. We’ve firmly established we have the No. 1 striking property on the planet.”