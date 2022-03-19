Eduard Folayang admits it will be hard to catch John Wayne Parr with spinning attacks

One of Eduard Folayang’s most potent tools in dismantling his opponents is his spinning attacks. Those familiar with the former ONE lightweight world champion know exactly how well the Team Lakay star executes them after getting into a striking rhythm. Folayang swings his fists, elbows, and kicks time and time again to catch rivals on their chin, chop their lead legs, and crack their stamina.

However, he doesn't think it will work that easily against John Wayne Parr at ONE X: Grand Finale on Saturday, March 26.

The pair meet in a Muay Thai match at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary event.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FROM ALL ANGLES

Every shot of Eduard Folayang's AWESOME spinning elbow against Amir Khan! #WeAreONE #MartialArts FROM ALL ANGLESEvery shot of Eduard Folayang's AWESOME spinning elbow against Amir Khan! @efolayang 🎥 FROM ALL ANGLES 🎥Every shot of Eduard Folayang's AWESOME spinning elbow against Amir Khan! @efolayang #WeAreONE #MartialArts https://t.co/cYvgQYfyA4

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, 'Landslide' mentioned the Australian's experience when playing down his chances of finding success with his trademark strikes:

“I need to understand that Muay Thai is his life, he's been in this sport for a very long time, and of course, there's a lot of factors to consider [such as] adjustments I need to do, his age, but let's see how it will go on fight night."

The 38-year-old added that Parr might have already studied his gameplan, so he would be wise to approach the ONE Championship Super Series contest with altered tactics:

"Of ourse, that [spinning moves] is part of my fighting style. Although, of course, I need to understand that JWP is a striker, he knows how to adjust himself. I believe he's also studied my fights, so let's see how each one of us can implement a good gameplan."

Catch Folayang's interview with the South China Morning Post below:

How will Eduard Folayang-John Wayne Parr unfold at ONE X?

Eduard Folayang’s striking arsenal has taken him past a variety of talented MMA fighters in his career, but John Wayne Parr is a far more intimidating presence than anyone he has faced inside the circle before.

The Australian striker has used each one of his limbs to sting opponents in the past, and his nonstop attacks also make him a very entertaining fighter to watch.

However, Eduard Folayang shares similar traits to his 45-year-old rival. The wushu specialist's high-octane attacks and combinations are something Parr must keep an eye out for if he wants to get his 100th career win.

Either way, fans are in for a treat when these two go toe-to-toe. Find out who succeeds in this clash of legends at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

Edited by Aziel Karthak