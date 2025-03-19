Eduard Folayang says fans will determine his place among all-time MMA greats: "It's up to them"

Former ONE lightweight MMA king Eduard Folayang will not stress himself out about his legacy for fans and how he fares with other legendary athletes who competed in the sport.

According to Folayang, it is their decision whether they will honor his legendary resume and contribution, especially in Philippines' MMA.

Eduard Folayang shared this thought during a recent discussion with ONE Championship, where he said:

"If they give me credit for that then I'll be grateful because at the end of the day, I'm not gonna raise myself up and say that this is what I've done for Philippine MMA, it's up to them. And if they say that at one point I've touched their careers, or I've motivated them to pursue MMA, then I'm most grateful."

Currently, 'Landslide' is at the tail-end of his preparation for his fourth meeting - a lightweight MMA scrap - with Shinya Aoki on March 23 at ONE 172 inside the legendary halls of the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Fighting Shinya Aoki at Saitama Super Arena is a big thing for Eduard Folayang

The Lions Nation MMA co-founder admits that the lead-up to this fourth match with 'Tobikan Judan' had made him reflect on a lot of things, specifically the importance of this battle with Aoki inside such an iconic arena.

According to the 41-year-old veteran, it gave him a flashback about his decision to take this path as a professional fighter.

Eduard Folayang told ONE Championship:

"Fighting him against in such a very spectacular place is also special. I was just watching him compete in the very arena we'll be fighting in now he was in Pride FC and now we're set to tangle in the Saitama Super Arena. It's such a big thing for me. It brings back a lot of memories and it reminds me of why I chose this sport to begin with."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

The card will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

