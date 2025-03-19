“It brings back a lot of memories” - Eduard Folayang on chance to fight Shinya Aoki inside historic Saitama Super Arena

Eduard Folayang can't wait to fight Shinya Aoki inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will see Folayang and Aoki go toe-to-toe for the fourth and final time on martial arts' biggest global stage this Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Trending

In what could ultimately end up being Folayang and Aoki's swan song inside the Circle, 'Landslide' thinks there's no better venue than the Saitama Super Arena for two of the best lightweights in ONE history to close out their iconic feud and potentially their careers.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Fighting him again in such a very spectacular place is also special," Folayang told ONE. "I was just watching him compete in the very arena we’ll be fighting in now when he was in Pride FC and now we’re set to tangle in the Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

"It’s such a big thing for me. It brings back a lot of memories and it reminds me of why I chose this sport to begin with."

Eduard Folayang looks to get his first win over Shinya Aoki in nearly a decade

Aside from sharing the stage with his greatest adversary in one of the greatest combat sports venues in the world, Eduard Folayang will also have the chance to even his series with Shinya Aoki.

Ad

First meeting at ONE: Defending Honor in 2016, 'Landslide' scored a big third-round knockout over Aoki as part of a four-fight win streak. Two and a half years later, they would run it back at ONE: A New Era.

This time, 'Tobikan Judan' came out on top, submitting Eduard Folayang just past the halfway point of the opening round.

Ad

Fast forward another two years, Aoki would go two-up on Folayang, landing another submission victory at ONE on TNT IV.

Will Folayang make it 2-2 against the Japanese MMA legend, or will Aoki run away with the rivalry in his home country?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Head over to watch.onefc.com to catch the card live via pay-per-view on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.