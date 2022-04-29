This Day in ONE Championship History: ONE on TNT IV broadcasted

Exactly a year ago, ONE Championship culminated its first event in partnership with TNT with a world title fight and five exciting bouts.

On April 28, 2021, ONE on TNT IV was broadcast to the world to close out the massive four-part event in what the promotion dubbed then as the biggest month in its history at the time.

The main event featured Reinier de Ridder challenging Aung La N Sang for the ONE light heavyweight world title. The match marked their second consecutive meeting, with de Ridder previously shocking the world by choking out ‘The Burmese Phython’ in the first round of their ONE middleweight world title bout.

‘The Dutch Knight’ looked for an early finish once again in their main event pairing, but Aung La showed much better defense this time around.

Unfortunately, de Ridder would assert his dominance for the rest of the contest, and the Sanford MMA standout had no answers for his opponent’s ground game. In the end, the Dutchman got the nod from all three judges to earn a unanimous decision win and a world title in a second weight class.

ONE on TNT IV also featured three stars from the United States in the final broadcast card in April.

Eddie Alvarez figured in a three-round war against Ok Rae Yoon on the main card of the event. Ok shocked the world by claiming a unanimous decision victory over ‘The Underground King’. The win set the South Korean star up for a world title challenge against ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee.

Colbey Northcutt stayed perfect in ONE Championship with a first-round submission of Australia’s Courtney Martin. ONE Super Series Muay Thai standout Jackie Buntan also claimed the second of her three wins in the promotion, edging out Ekaterina Vandaryeva with a majority decision win.

ONE Championship partners with Amazon Prime Video

A year removed from introducing itself to the US audience, ONE Championship announced its partnership with Amazon Prime Video. The multi-year agreement aims to bring the events of Asia's biggest martial arts organization closer to fans in the US and Canada.

The deal will see Prime Video broadcast 12 live events annually throughout the duration of the agreement.

ONE Championship stars and fans alike are excited about the latest development. It may only be a matter of time before the promotion holds its first event on American soil.

