  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Eduard Folayang says Philippine MMA is back after Joshua Pacio, Denice Zamboanga world title wins: "It continues to thrive"

Eduard Folayang says Philippine MMA is back after Joshua Pacio, Denice Zamboanga world title wins: "It continues to thrive"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 16, 2025 23:26 GMT
Denice Zamboanga (left), Eduard Folayang (middle), and Joshua Pacio (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Denice Zamboanga (left), Eduard Folayang (middle), and Joshua Pacio (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Filipino legend Eduard Folayang is glad that MMA in the Philippines has regained its mark in the combat sports world after Denice Zamboanga and Joshua Pacio reigned as world champions from their recent bouts.

Ad

Speaking to ONE Championship recently, Folayang proclaimed that these triumphs by Zamboanga and Pacio are solid evidence of the excellence of the sport in the country, as he explained:

"That's what we want to see now. And I'm happy that we're on the cusp of doing it again. The fact that we still have two World Champions means that Philippine MMA didn't stagnate. It continues to evolve, and it continues to thrive."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

'The Landslide' enjoyed the same success in November 2016 when he defeated Shinya Aoki to become the undisputed ONE lightweight MMA world champion.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Almost nine years later, Folayang and Aoki will face each other for the fourth time on March 23 at ONE 172 inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Eduard Folayang says that he and Shinya Aoki have verbally agreed to fight each other again

In 2023, Aoki went to the Philippines to visit Folayang in Baguio, and during this stretch, the Lions Nation MMA-affiliated athlete revealed that they both agreed to fight again to honor their legendary careers.

Ad

That agreement has now come to fruition, and they are now ready to go at it again in front of the packed halls of Saitama. Folayang revealed this during a recent interview:

"It's actually Shinya who asked for this and I agreed. He went to Baguio back in 2023 and he asked for another match. He's someone who's a huge part of my career and now it's all about honoring our word to each other and fighting again one more time before we call it a career."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी