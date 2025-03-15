“Before we call it a career” - Eduard Folayang promised Shinya Aoki one last match when they linked up in the Philippines

Eduard Folayang revealed what led to his fourth fight against Shinya Aoki being booked.

On March 23, two ONE Championship legends, Folayang and Aoki, will battle for the fourth time at the highly-anticipated ONE 172 event.

Aoki has won two of their three meetings, with every fight ending inside the distance.

During an interview with ONE, Eduard Folayang explained why he accepted his upcoming fight with Shinya Aoki:

"It’s actually Shinya who asked for this and I agreed. He went to Baguio back in 2023 and he asked for another match. He’s someone who’s a huge part of my career and now it’s all about honoring our word to each other and fighting again one more time before we call it a career."

ONE 172 goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The upcoming event features a variety of Japanese fighters representing their home country.

In the main event, Japanese legend Takeru Segawa looks to defend his home turf against Thai superstar Rodtang in a non-title flyweight kickboxing bout.

As for the co-main event, Tawanchai and Japan's Masaaki Noiri will battle for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Three other world title fights are scheduled for ONE 172 - Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (vacant flyweight MMA), Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A (interim strawweight kickboxing), and Phetjeeja vs. Kana (women's atomweight kickboxing).

The history between Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki in ONE Championship

In November 2016, Shinya Aoki challenged Eduard Folayang for the ONE lightweight MMA world title.

Folayang secured a legacy-defining third-round knockout against Aoki, sparking a rivalry between the world-class fighters.

Aoki received an opportunity to avenge his defeat against Folayang, who still held the lightweight strap, in March 2019.

The Japanese legend defeated Folayang by first-round submission (arm triangle) to become the new ONE lightweight MMA world champion.

The latest meeting between Folayang and Aoki took place in April 2021.

Aoki emerged victorious for a second time by first-round submission, this time with an armbar in a non-title bout.

At ONE 172, Folayang looks to even the score against Aoki, potentially setting up a fifth and final fight between the well-respected lightweights.

