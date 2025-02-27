"I just want it to be memorable" - Eduard Folayang says entertainment is a must in fourth installment vs. Shinya Aoki

Filipino MMA legend Eduard Folayang is scheduled to face his longtime rival Shinya Aoki for the fourth time on March 23, as they will be part of the ONE 172 card at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Folayang is not only looking to get one back against Aoki but also aims to display a thrilling match for the fans who will be tuning in for their impending battle.

'The Landslide' stated this during his pre-fight interview with The MMA Superfan before their lightweight MMA tie in Saitama:

"I just want it to be memorable for everyone, especially if I even the score to 2-2. But more than that, if we are able to show our best and we are able to entertain everyone watching, because that's our job. That's how I want fans to remember this by."

Check out Eduard Folayang's full interview below:

The former ONE lightweight MMA world champion will be returning from over a year of hiatus after his last matchup against Amir Khan at ONE Fight Night 14. That evening, Folayang scored a third-round knockout of the Singaporean athlete.

Eduard Folayang excited to witness the main event and co-main event fights at ONE 172

Aside from attempting to even his score with 'Tobidan Judan,' the Lions Nation MMA representative is also looking forward to watching the super-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa for the card's headliner and the return of Tawanchai.

Eduard Folayang gave praise to those three athletes and claimed that they belong to the upper echelon of pure strikers in the world right now, as he explained:

"I think the matches of Rodtang and Superlek will be good, as well as Tawanchai's match. Those three are going to be awesome because it's the highest levels of striking."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

