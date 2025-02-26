  • home icon
  "We have to put aside our friendship" - Eduard Folayang won't hold back against 'frenemy' Shinya Aoki in the final chapter of their rivalry

“We have to put aside our friendship” - Eduard Folayang won’t hold back against ‘frenemy’ Shinya Aoki in the final chapter of their rivalry

By Ted Razon
Modified Feb 26, 2025 03:24 GMT
Eduard Folayang (L) and Shinya Aoki (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Eduard Folayang (L) and Shinya Aoki (R) [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki have forged a bond after figuring in three epic wars on ONE Championship's global stage. The pair of former ONE lightweight world champions developed a mutual respect for one another over the years and now consider themselves friends for life.

However, make no mistake about it, their fourth and perhaps final meeting inside the Circle will be anything but amicable. These two legendary figures will tussle in a three-round lightweight MMA clash in the star-studded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 in the promotion's return to Japan at Saitama Super Arena.

also-read-trending Trending

In an exclusive interview with The MMA Superfan, Folayang said Aoki would find ways to strangle him as soon as the bell rings, while he'll do the same and find an opening for a knockout:

"Of course as friends, it’s hard. Like I said earlier, it’s hard to fight your friend, but as professionals, we have to put aside our friendship for a moment in order to perform well."
'Landslide' continued:

"So when we say added motivation or added pressure, it is there. It will depend on how I will be able to hold it together so that I can show everything I know in the MMA world against him for the last time."

Eduard Folayang says he and Shinya Aoki are far from done

Now both at 41 years old, it's safe to say that Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki are past their primes.

The subject of retirement has been looming over their heads for a while, considering they've pretty much-accomplished everything in the sport.

Still, Folayang shared he still has a lot to give for the sport, and he expects 'Tobikan Judan' to come out with the same mindset as well.

The Lions Nation MMA leader said in the same interview:

"In a match, no matter what sport it is, you can’t really take away the competition aspect of it. For me, there is still competition for both of us. He wants to prove something, I want to prove something as well."
Check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
