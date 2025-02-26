“The highest levels of striking” - Eduard Folayang thrilled to join Rodtang, Superlek, Tawanchai in stacked ONE 172 blockbuster

Eduard Folayang is honored to be part of arguably one of the biggest combat sports events of 2025.

The former ONE lightweight MMA world champion will return at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, where he'll face familiar foe Shinya Aoki inside the sacred grounds of Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

This 14-bout fight card is indeed loaded with premier talent from top to bottom, boasting some of the best warriors in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

Eduard Folayang, for his part, is excited to witness five scheduled world title bouts, bannered by arguably the greatest strikers on the planet today.

'Landslide' shared in an interview on The MMA Superfan's YouTube channel:

"I think the matches of Rodtang and Superlek will be good, as well as Tawanchai’s match. Those three are going to be awesome because it’s the highest levels of striking."

The curtain closer of this gargantuan blockbuster will feature the long-awaited clash of the titans between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round kickboxing battle.

The co-main event will pit Tawanchai PK Saenchai against hometown bet Masaaki Noiri for the interim featherweight kickboxing crown.

Elsewhere, Superlek Kiatmoo9 will look to unify the bantamweight Muay Thai belts against interim king Nabil Anane.

Visit watch.onefc.com for more details about ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Eduard Folayang will put friendship with Shinya Aoki aside at ONE 172

After three hard-fought wars, Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki will renew their rivalry for the fourth and perhaps final time.

These two living legends have developed mutual respect over the years and proudly consider each other as close allies.

At ONE 172, however, Folayang said it would strictly be business inside the circle, and he expects Aoki to do the same.

The Lions Nation MMA leader told The MMA Superfan:

"Of course as friends, it’s hard. Like I said earlier, it’s hard to fight your friend, but as professionals, we have to put aside our friendship for a moment in order to perform well."

Watch the full interview:

