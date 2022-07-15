“We both go for the finish” - Eduard Folayang thinks he and Sage Northcutt make for a good fight

Eduard Folayang expects a firefight if he’s able to book a potential showdown against American star Sage Northcutt.

While there’s no official word yet of their match, both Folayang and Northcutt have been linked for a future showdown in either mixed martial arts or in the ONE Super Series.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE lightweight world champion admitted that Northcutt has certain advantages over him, particularly his youth and size.

Folayang, nevertheless, believes that their striking will be showcased in their impending showdown. The Filipino star is one of the finest wushu practitioners in the world while Northcutt is a black belt in shuri-ryū karate.

Eduard Folayang said:

“I think his biggest strength against me would be his youth. He’s also much bigger than I am, and that would make for a great matchup. We’re both strikers, and it’s wushu vs. karate, so I think the fans will be happy with that. It would be pure excitement because we both go for the finish.”

The Team Lakay veteran is already 38 years old and was even the headliner of the organization’s first event ONE: Champion vs. Champion in September 2011.

The 26-year-old Northcutt, meanwhile, has 11 MMA wins under his belt with five of those being knockouts. He also owns a perfect 15-0 kickboxing record.

As for their size difference, Northcutt is three inches taller than the 5-foot-9 Folayang.

Eduard Folayang wants another crack at Eddie Alvarez

Eduard Folayang wants another legend vs. legend battle inside the Circle, and this time it would be against former adversary Eddie Alvarez.

The two lightweight greats battled it out in the semifinals of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix in a clash of contrasting styles.

Folayang used his striking to take control in the early part of the match but ultimately succumbed to Alvarez’s superior submission grappling. Despite his early success, ‘Landslide’ tapped to the American’s rear-naked choke.

Aware of his mistakes against Alvarez, Folayang wants nothing more than to avenge his loss against the former Bellator and UFC lightweight world champion:

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Folayang said:

“Of course, that’s a great opportunity for me, it’s a great fight if that happens. It would be awesome if Alvarez vs. Folayang II does happen especially on my part. I really feel that I could’ve done something more in our previous fight.”

