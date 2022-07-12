Eduard Folayang is excited for Reinier de Ridder vs. Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159

Fans and fighters, including Eduard Folayang, are counting down the days until ONE 159’s mega main event between two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder and challenger Vitaly Bigdash. The two will square off when ONE Championship returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 22.

Defending his middleweight world title, ‘The Dutch Knight’ looks to keep both his gold and his undefeated streak alive against the formidable Russian, who plans on regaining the world title he lost nearly five years ago to rival Aung La N Sang.

Former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang recently discussed the upcoming middleweight world title clash scheduled for ONE 159. In an interview covered by Manila Bulletin, Folayang suggested that ‘The Dutch Knight’ has the advantage.

“Till now, no one has been able to figure out the puzzle that is de Ridder, who’s currently unbeaten in 15 matches, owning four wins via finishes in ONE. I think it’s still going to be de Ridder. Looking at his reach advantage and his technical brilliance on the ground, I think he still has the edge.”

While the former world champion is backing de Ridder in the highly anticipated main event, he won’t count out Vitaly Bigdash entirely.

“If Bigdash keeps this fight on the feet, he’ll get the advantage. He has great striking, so if he can keep it there, he’ll have a good chance to win. On the ground, he’s no pushover as well – although de Ridder is definitely more technical when it comes to the ground.”

Eduard Folayang interested in rematch with Eddie Alvarez

In 2019, Eduard Folayang met Eddie Alvarez at ONE: Dawn of Heroes. Just over a minute into the first round, ‘Landslide’ delivered a vicious calf kick to ‘The Underground King’ that dropped the American immediately. Clearly compromised, Folayang jumped on his opponent, looking to end it early.

Instead, Alvarez worked his right arm under the left leg of Folayang and immediately swept him, getting top position. From half guard, Alvarez worked his way into full mount and began to rain down strikes, forcing ‘Landslide’ to give up his back. From there, Alvarez was able to work his arm under Folayang’s chin, forcing the tap 2:16 into the round.

Feeling like he could have done more with the opportunity following the crushing leg kick, Eduard Folayang discussed the bout and his desire for a rematch:

“That’s a great opportunity for me, it’s a great fight if that happens. It would be awesome if Alvarez vs. Folayang II does happen especially on my part. I really feel that I could’ve done something more in our previous fight.”

