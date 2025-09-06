  • home icon
  • Eduardo Nuñez vs. Christopher Diaz: Live round-by-round updates

Eduardo Nuñez vs. Christopher Diaz: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Sep 06, 2025 09:11 GMT
Eduardo Nu&ntilde;ez v Christopher Diaz - Weigh-In - Source: Getty
Eduardo Nuñez (left) vs. Christopher Diaz (right) takes place tonight [Image Courtesy: Melina Pizano via Getty Images]

These are the Eduardo Nuñez vs. Christopher Diaz round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming super featherweight championship fight set to headline the Matchroom Boxing card on Sep. 6.

The matchup is scheduled for 12, three-minute, rounds and marks Nuñez's first title defense as the IBF super featherweight champion. His defeat of Masanori Rikiishi, which earned him the belt, was his 18th consecutive win, improving his record to 28-1, with 27 stoppages.

Diaz, meanwhile, is 30-5, with 19 knockouts/TKOs to his name. Unfortunately for him, he only just rebounded from a loss to Henry Lebron, and isn't expected to dethrone Nuñez as IBF super featherweight champion. DraftKings Sportsbook lists Nuñez as a -3000 favorite, while Diaz is a +1200 undedog.

The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Nuñez vs. Diaz is estimated for a 10:23 PM E.T. / 7:23 PM P.T. start time.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super featherweight title fight.

Eduardo Nuñez vs. Christopher Diaz

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

