Eduardo Nuñez vs. Christopher Diaz: Live round-by-round updates

These are the Eduardo Nuñez vs. Christopher Diaz round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming super featherweight championship fight set to headline the Matchroom Boxing card on Sep. 6.The matchup is scheduled for 12, three-minute, rounds and marks Nuñez's first title defense as the IBF super featherweight champion. His defeat of Masanori Rikiishi, which earned him the belt, was his 18th consecutive win, improving his record to 28-1, with 27 stoppages.Diaz, meanwhile, is 30-5, with 19 knockouts/TKOs to his name. Unfortunately for him, he only just rebounded from a loss to Henry Lebron, and isn't expected to dethrone Nuñez as IBF super featherweight champion. DraftKings Sportsbook lists Nuñez as a -3000 favorite, while Diaz is a +1200 undedog.The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Nuñez vs. Diaz is estimated for a 10:23 PM E.T. / 7:23 PM P.T. start time.