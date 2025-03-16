Educating his followers on why he loves rucking, Joe Rogan shares an adorable photo of his dog

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently took to his Instagram to educate his followers about his love for the sport of rucking - a workout in which a person walks with a weighted backpack.

Rogan is known for trying new workouts and diets and talking about them on his social media. The podcaster has also explained the benefits of fasting and carnivore diets much before they came into mainstream healthcare.

Rogan also stressed how a 45-pound vest can make a person uncomfortable and yet average Americans are carrying the same amount of extra weight on their bodies. In his post on Instagram, Rogan wrote:

"I love rucking. It’s a great way to get real exercise out of a normal hike. This @outdoorsmanspack I wear has a post so you can put plates on it. This is just 45 pounds, which is a fairly normal amount of weight that the average American wants to lose. It’s always shocking how uncomfortable just a small amount of weight like this is in a pack, and I always think about how many people who are carrying around this amount of extra body weight must feel, and how relieved I feel when I take it off."

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

Joe Rogan heaps praise on Magomed Ankalaev's performance at UFC 313

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira at UFC 313 and became the UFC light heavyweight champion. Ankalaev exerted pressure on Pereira during the entirety of the fight and caught him with a clean combination in the second round.

During an interaction with Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik on ESPN, Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on the fight. He said:

"UFC debut, got caught by Paul Craig in a fight that he [Ankalaev] was winning, got caught in a triangle by one of the best guard players in the sport and now he is the UFC light heavyweight champion of the world against one of the most devastating champion we've seen in years. I mean it's a really impressive performance by Ankalaev, he did everything he had to do, he pressured him on the feet, he showed that Pereira has a harder time fighting off the back foot and did what had to be done."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:06):

