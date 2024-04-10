"Eid Mubarak brother" - Belal Muhammad and fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates Eid al-Fitr

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrated Eid al-Fitr as the holy month of Ramadhan came to an end.

Nurmagomedov took to his Instagram account to wish fans and his 36.8 million followers on the auspicious occasion, following a month spent in fasting and praying. In his post, he posed with two young boys, presumably from his family.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post below:

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad was the first to wish Nurmagomedov back in the comments. Muhammad has trained alongside Nurmagomedov and under him in his past fights and holds him in high regard.

Other fans also joined in wishing the former lightweight champion on Eid.

"Eid Mubarak brother," wrote Belal Muhammad.

"Eid Mubarak, peace be with you and upon you [red heart emoji]," commented one fan.

Fans also showed love to Nurmagomedov and predicted a bright future as champions for the young boys accompanying him in the picture.

"In sports of blood, the only man who never got a scratch on him," wrote a fan.

"The undefeated commander [red heart emoji]," commented another.

"Future lightweight Champ," wrote one fan.

Check out fans comments on Instagram in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eid post on Instagram. [via Instagram]

Ali Abdelaziz pays tribute to Khabib Nurmagomedov on sixth championship anniversary

April 7 marked six years since Khabib Nurmagomedov's lightweight title win against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223. Nurmagomedov's longtime friend and agent Ali Abdelaziz paid tribute to him in an Instagram post with a passionate caption and wrote:

"6 years ago, this young lion [lion emoji] from a small village Sildi He changed the future of sports and opened the doors to many young guys and he made us proud that we are Muslims..." [translation via Google]

Abdelaziz also made special mention of all the catchphrases coined by Nurmagomedov and popularized by him.

"And he left us a lot of catch phrases (Send me location, Let's go with your chicken, This is number one bullshit, Tomorrow night I'm gonna smash your boy and First of all I want to say Alhamdulillah) it was an honor for me to be with him all this time [eagle emoji]." [translation via Google]

Check out Abdelaziz's tribute to Nurmagomedov below: