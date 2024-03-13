Ekaterina Vandaryeva over the moon with first victory in ONE Championship: “I reminded people who I am”

After five fights in ONE Championship, Ekaterina Vandaryeva has finally secured a victory on her record.

The Belarusian beat Martyna Kiercyznska via unanimous decision during their strawweight Muay Thai fight on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20.

Vandaryeva spoke about the breakthrough in her interview with the South China Morning Post and explained why the victory was important to her. She said:

“Yeah, I reminded people who I am. Like, you know, it’s really easy to say there were several losses in the past, but, at the same time, all the fights before were different and the situation in each fight was different too. Let’s say for the fight with ‘Supergirl,’ I think I won. A lot of my fans thought I won too. Sometimes I had the wrong plan, but, you know, pleased to finally get that win.”

The 33-year-old pointed out that her January 2022 clash with Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak could have gone in her favor because of how close their match went, which resulted in a split decision loss to her record.

Undoubtedly, Ekaterina Vandaryeva has put that setback behind her and is looking forward to continuing to showcase her striking prowess in future fights under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Ekaterina Vandaryeva not surprised by her win over Martyna Kiercyznka because she followed her plan

In the eyes of combat sports fans, the triumph of Vandaryeva over Kiercyznska was a massive upset, especially knowing that the Polish was an undefeated fighter going into the fight. The Gridin Gym representative, however, wasn’t surprised at all by the result.

According to Vandaryeva, she followed her fight plan well, fully utilizing her height and reach advantage throughout the match to keep her opponent at bay and nullify her powerful strikes. She said:

“I cannot say that there was a particular moment that changed the fight or a particular key that led to my victory. I was just doing everything according to plan. I was using my skills, power, strength and technique."

