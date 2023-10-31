Supergirl admits older sister Wondergirl was her biggest role model growing up: “I learned so much from her”

Everything that fans see in Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is a product of her admiration for her older sister, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, as the 19-year-old Muay Thai and kickboxing phenom credits the strawweight contender for being her role model.

The two Jaroonsak Muay Thai representatives have been by each other’s sides since they fell in love with the art of eight limbs when they were just kids. Supergirl gave Wondergirl her flowers as she now builds her own name in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

In her most recent interview with ONE Championship, Supergirl talked about how Wondergirl made a huge impact on her professional career, as she stated:

“Wondergirl plays a big part. I watched her train, I watched her fight, and I wanted to do it too. As I did my workout, I’d watch her. I learned so much from her and she has a huge influence on me.”

Wondergirl and Supergirl were signed by ONE Championship in 2020 after winning the Thailand Muay Thai title and the PBA Thailand title, respectively. The former competed in the strawweight division, while the latter started fighting in the atomweight division.

Wondergirl has a combined three wins in Muay Thai and MMA in ONE Championship. She defeated Brooke Farrell (in August 2020 via first-round knockout), KC Carlos (in August 2020 via second-round TKO), and Zeba Bano (in May 2022 via first-round submission).

Supergirl’s victories were against Milagros Lopez (in September 2021 via first-round knockout), Ekaterina Vandaryeva (in January 2022 via split decision), and Lara Fernandez (in August 2023 via unanimous decision).

The 19-year-old is also preparing for her atomweight kickboxing match with Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

