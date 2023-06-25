"El Matador Coming" - Fans petition for Ilia Topuria to be awarded next shot at title after statement win at UFC Jacksonville

Ilia Topuria has once again proved why he's one of the best prospects in the sport after picking up the 14th straight win of his career. After delivering a masterclass performance on Saturday night, fans are beginning to demand that the featherweight contender be awarded a shot at gold next.

Heading into UFC Jacksonville, many questioned just how well the Georgian would do against the heavy hands of Josh Emmett, and the question was emphatically answered. Alongside a dominant decision victory, the 145-pounder scored an ultra-rare 10-7 round by one of the judges due to his destructive display in the fourth.

After putting on a show on Saturday night, the UFC sang Topuria's praises on social media and asked supporters whether they believed he should be next in line for a title shot.

Is a featherweight title shot next for @TopuriaIlia after Talk about a DOMINANT winIs a featherweight title shot next for @TopuriaIlia after #UFCJacksonville Talk about a DOMINANT win 😤Is a featherweight title shot next for @TopuriaIlia after #UFCJacksonville? https://t.co/xv0lTNwQfC

In response, many fans insisted that the well-rounded featherweight should be considered the rightful No.1 contender for Alexander Volkanovski's throne.

Others were impressed with his showing on June 24 but had different ideas about who he should face next.

'El Matador' will have to wait to see how the division unfolds in the next few months, as some high-stake matchups are approaching. Alexander Volkanovski will defend his championship against the tricky Yair Rodriguez and former champion Max Holloway collides with 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung later this year.

What does Ilia Topuria want next?

Following his masterclass performance at UFC Jacksonville, Ilia Topuria was vocal about who he wants next and clarified his intentions during his octagon interview.

Prior to the Josh Emmett bout, the 26-year-old had his eyes set on an incredibly intriguing fight with fan-favorite Brian Ortega, though that never came to fruition.

It seems Ilia Topuria is done calling out other contenders and instead wants to force his way into a title fight. While speaking with Daniel Cormier after his victory on Saturday, the rising star claimed he deserved to be given the next shot and called out featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

Check out the interview below from 2:00:

