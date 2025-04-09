"Elbow game ferocious" - Fans in awe of Nico Carrillo's new offensive dimension in KO win over Sitthichai

ONE Championship fans are still buzzing about featherweight Muay Thai newcomer Nico Carrillo's display of offense against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4.
After posting four finishes in as many wins in the bantamweight Muay Thai ranks, Carrillo showed off his newfound power and technique by opening up a nasty cut on Sitthichai's right eyebrow thanks to a short elbow strike.
Watch the sequence below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
Carrillo noticed Sitthichai protecting his cut and proceeded to drop him twice with two shovel hooks to the liver in round two. The second knockdown became a knockout as referee Olivier Coste waved off Sitthichai.
Fans celebrated Carrillo's impressive outing in the comments section, writing:
"Elbow game ferocious, I didn't know Carrillo what that good with elbow strikes 🔥👌"
"Perfect clinch reading, driving the guard, lowering the arm and entering with the front elbow! ELBOW 💪🏻"
"Precision like a laser, power like a freight train! Gotta know how Niko trains for this kind of performance."
"Bad elbow strike 😢"
Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.
Nico Carrillo felt jitters ahead of Sitthichai bout
Though he looked better than ever when he clashed with Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30, Nico Carrillo was fighting a mental battle. 'King of the North' told combat sports journalist Nick Atkin after the event:
"So, they try to pull you again, they try to keep you comfortable, they don't want you to go and do that again. They try to keep you safe. But in order to get this feeling, in order to do this kind of stuff, you need to shut that off. And it took a lot of mental resilience to do that, I'm not gonna lie."
Watch the entire interview below: