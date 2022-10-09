"Anderson Silva! You absolutely suck"– 11 years ago on this day 'The Bad Guy' Chael Sonnen cut one of the most memorable promos in UFC history

On this day eleven years ago, Chael Sonnen delivered one of the most memorable post-fight callouts.

At UFC 136 on October 8, 2011, Sonnen beat Brian Stann via second-round submission. ‘The American Gangster’ was coming off a loss to Anderson Silva and still had the Brazilian on his mind.

During the post-fight interview, Joe Rogan asked Sonnen about his performance against Stann, but the Oregon native had this to say:

“Anderson Silva! You absolutely suck. The biggest rematch in the history of the business. I’m calling you out, Silva, but we’re upping the stakes. I beat you, you leave the division. You beat me, I will leave the UFC... forever.”

Sonnen would end up fighting Michael Bisping in his next fight, where he won by unanimous decision. ‘The American Gangster’ then got his wish for the Silva rematch, but ‘The Spider’ won by stoppage in the second round.

Watch Sonnen's unforgettable post-fight interview below:

Chael Sonnen shares special moment with Anderson Silva during press conference with Jake Paul

Chael Sonnen utilized aggressive trash talk against Silva leading up to both of their fights. Sonnen insulted Silva's family, his country Brazil, and whatnot. Yet, that was over a decade ago, and both of them are at different points in their lives.

During a press conference for the upcoming Silva vs. Jake Paul boxing match, Sonnen played the host and had a light hearted banter with ‘The Spider'. Silva began by asking Sonnen why he didn't come to his house despite being invited multiple times:

“Let me tell you something, Chael. You never come to my house, to my BBQ. Why?”

Sonnen replied:

“Here’s the thing. I didn’t think it was a sincere offer. If I knew I was really invited, and then I didn’t know if your wife forgave me. It was a whole thing. That’s the real answer."

Sonnen then asked Silva if the BBQ was going to be in Brazil, and the former middleweight champion said no and hilariously added that people in Brazil wanted to kill 'The American Gangster'. Longtime MMA fans probably couldn't help but smile when seeing these two former rivals settle their differences and become friends.

Watch the hilarious conversation between Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva below:

