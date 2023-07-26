Elias Mahmoudi reveals he has history with ONE Fight Night 13 opponent Edgar Tabares

No.5 ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Elias Mahmoudi won’t be caught by any surprises from Edgar Tabares.

After all, he already did his homework on his ONE Fight Night 13 opponent, before they are set to trade heavy leather at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on August 4.

Tabares, a former WBC Muay Thai world champion, rose to global prominence after his valiant performance against reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon at the historic ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado last May.

While the proud Mexican fighter flew under the radar prior to his ONE debut, Mahmoudi said he already knew about Tabares long before his fifteen minutes of fame.

‘The Sniper’ revealed in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“I knew Tabares before his fight against Rodtang because there is a Mahmoudi Gym in Mexico, and the #1 ranked fighter in this weight category is my brother-in-arms, Josue “Tuzo” Cruz, who’s the first Mexican fighter to ever compete in ONE Championship.”

By the looks of it, Elias Mahmoudi will be getting some tips from his teammate Josue Cruz about Tabares’ fighting style and tendencies.

Although he got crushed by Rodtang in under two rounds, the 29-year-old showcased the true heart of a champion and even caught ‘The Iron Man’s attention with his spinning attacks.

Tabares will certainly have vindication in his mind after coming up short last time out. Then again, he’ll have his work cut out for him against a ONE veteran like Mahmoudi.

The Algerian slugger is a multiple-time Muay Thai champion himself and is currently 2-2 under the ONE banner.

Mahmoudi loves to use his tall and lanky frame to his full advantage, capable of dissecting his foes from afar with precise strikes and flawless technique.

We’ll see who climbs up the ladder in the flyweight Muay Thai ranks come ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video. The entire card is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.