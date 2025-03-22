Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha: Live round-by-round updates

Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha at super-middleweight will go down later tonight (March 22) at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia (16-1) is coming to this weekend fresh off his only career loss, against Kyrone Davis in June, and will be eager to get back in the win column. The 21-year-old has a fan-friendly style with 13 of his wins coming via stoppages. Garcia is the No.15 ranked WBA super middleweight contender in the world

In the other half of the event, Gausha (24-4-1) is a veteran of the sport and a multiple-time world title challenger who has shared the ring with the likes of Tim Tszyu and current WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adams.

The 37-year-old was last seen in a unanimous decision loss to Adams and will be hoping to get back in the win column tonight.

Per BETMGM, Garcia is a -900 favorite for the match-up with Gausha as a + 500 underdog. The main card of the event is scheduled to commence at 8 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the third slide for the tale of the tape for the bout:

Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha

Round 1

