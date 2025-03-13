Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker fight card takes place next weekend on March 22. It is a short, three-fight event promoted by Samspon Boxing, Premier Boxing Champions, TGB Promotions, and Mayweather Promotions at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Furthermore, it will be streamed on Amazon Prime in both the United States and the United Kingdom. The main event is, as the name implies, between Fundora and Booker, who compete for the WBC and WBO super welterweight titles in a 12-round encounter.

Fundora, who is 21-1-1 enters the bout as the defending champion, coming off a controversial split-decision win over the then undefeated pugilist Tim Tszyu. Meanwhile, the 22-1 Booker is looking to extend his six-fight win streak to seven consecutive wins against the most high-profile opponent he has ever faced.

Elsewhere on the card, the heavy-handed Elijah Garcia puts his 16-1 record on the line in a 10-round middleweight clash with the 24-4-1 Terrell Gausha. Finally, the 22-1 Jesus Ramos takes on short-notice replacement Guido Schramm, who is 16-3-2 and stepping in for a Kevin Salgado who had withdrawn from the bout.

The pair compete in another middleweight matchup over 10 rounds.

The Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker schedule

The Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker event starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers. Meanwhile, English fans can tune in to the card at 12:00 AM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time), with both sets of fans able to stream the fights on Amazon Prime.

The main event ringwalks

Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker headline the card, and are expect to make their ringwalks at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T. on American soil. Elsewhere, in the United Kingdom, the main event starts at 3:00 AM G.M.T.

The scheduled main card

It wasn't that long ago that Sebastian Fundora had suffered his first professional boxing loss to Brian Mendoza. Fortunately, he bounced back from that defeat, which had cost him the interim WBC super welterweight title, by dethroning Tim Tszyu for WBO super welterweight gold.

Simultaneously, he had captured the vacant WBC super welterweight belt. His upcoming foe, Booker, though, is far less accomplished and this will be his first crack at a world title.

The full main card fights can be seen below:

WBC and WBO super welterweight titles: Sebastian Fundora (c) vs. Chordale Booker

Middleweight: Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha

Middleweight: Jesus Ramos vs. Guido Schramm

