Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker fight card takes place next Saturday on March 22. It will be hosted by a group of entities consisting of Samspon Boxing, TGB Promotions, Mayweather Promotions, and Premier Boxing Champions. It is a relatively short event, featuring just three boxing matches.

The headliner is a 12-round super welterweight championship bout contested for the WBC and WBO super welterweight titles held by the towering Fundora, who defends the belts against Booker. Fundora enters the bout with a 21-1-1 record, while Booker is similar with a 23-1 record.

Not only is Fundora a world champion, he is also coming off a split-decision win over the previously unbeaten Tim Tszyu. Meanwhile, his upcoming opponent, Booker, is on a six-fight win streak but hasn't fought the same level of competition that Fundora has.

Elsewhere, at middleweight, the heavy-handed 16-1 Elijah Garcia is determined to bounce back from his first career loss to Kyrone Davis by taking on the 24-4-1 Terrell Gausha, who is himself coming off a loss of his own, though to Carlos Adames. They compete over 10 rounds.

The last bout on the card is another 10-round middleweight outing, this time between Jesus Ramos, who is 22-1 and on a two-fight win streak, and Guido Emmanuel Schramm, who is 16-3-2. Both men are known for their punching power.

Unfortunately Schramm, he is ill-prepared for the bout, as he is stepping in on short-notice for the 17-2-1 Kevin Salgado, who withdrew from the matchup with Ramos.

What time is the Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker fight card?

The Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker fight card takes place at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans.

Overseas viewers can find the schedule for their relevant time zones in the table below:

Country Time U.S.A. 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. (March 22) U.K. 12:00 AM G.M.T. (March 23) U.A.E. 4:00 AM G.S.T. (March 23) India 5:30 AM I.S.T. (March 23) Brazil 9:00 PM B.R.T (March 22) Australia 11:00 AM A.E.D.T. (March 23)

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker?

The fight card will be officially streamed on Amazon Prime on both American and English soil. However, there's no verifiable information on streaming options in other countries.

The event venue

The Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker fight card is set to be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The full event card

The current event card can be seen below:

WBC and WBO super welterweight titles: Sebastian Fundora (c) vs. Chordale Bookerr

Middleweight: Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha

Middleweight: Jesus Ramos vs. Guido Schramm

