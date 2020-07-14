Elizeu Zaleski not happy with UFC 251 decision

Elizeu Zaleski talks about the decision of his fight against Muslim Salikhov at UFC 251.

Elizeu Zaleski believes he won the fight and hopes the UFC might do something.

Elizeu Zaleski faced Muslim Salikhov at UFC 251. The bout was amongst the many closely contested fights on the card and it resulted in a split decision that saw Eluzeu Zaleski losing. The result of the fight didn't generate a positive response from Elizeu Zaleski who now wants the UFC to do something about it.

In an interview after the fight, he worded his thoughts. Elizeu Zaleski started off by expressing disbelief in the decision of the judges. Zaleski believed that the fight he saw was very different from what the judges had seen. He pointed out that in the very first round of the fight, he had almost knocked out his opponent, Muslim Salikhov. Zaleski also added that he had even dropped him in the second.

“What can I say? The judges’ decision, unfortunately, contradicts everything we showed in the fight,” said Elizeu Zaleski. “In my opinion, I won all three rounds. I almost knocked him out in the first round, so it could have been a 10-8. And I dropped him in the second, but I guess they had it the other way around. To see a judge give (Salikhov) a 30-27 after he basically did nothing while I was moving and attacking, I honestly don’t understand how that’s possible.”

Elizeu Zaleski continued that he hoped the UFC would do something about the disappointing result and the bad judgments. Elizeu Zaleski concluded that no matter what, he was going to keep his head high because he knows that he won the fight.

“We’re waiting to see what if the UFC will do something because I’m very disappointed with the result, disappointed with the lack of professionalism of the judges,” Elizeu Zaleski said. “But one thing I can say, I keep my head high. I won the fight, my team and I are the winners. The media speaks for themselves, everyone gave me the win. I’m just waiting for the UFC to do something.”

Elizeu Zaleski wasn't alone who felt that the UFC judges ere bad at their job. The entire card had many close and disputed decisions by fans, fighters, and viewers alike. There are some cards that can at point generate such controversies.