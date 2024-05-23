Elle Brooke discusses her upcoming fight with Paige VanZant, expressing her surprise at its realization - "This is my sink or swim moment"

Elle Brooke recently weighed in on her upcoming matchup against Paige VanZant and expressed her astonishment at the fight actually coming to fruition. 'Dumble Dong' is poised to defend her MFB women's middleweight title against fellow OnlyF*ns model in the main event of Misfits 15 (MF & DAZN: X Series 15).

The influencer boxing showdown is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.

Brooke has emerged as a leading force in the celebrity boxing scene, initially gaining fame through her TikTok videos. She amassed an impressive 2.3 million followers on the platform before her account was banned last November.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, the 26-year-old Brit shared her thoughts on facing '12 Gauge' and described her as a significant challenge. Brooke confidently asserted that she is a superior boxer compared to her rival:

"I think Paige is a good match at 156 pounds. I think I have that raw power. I think this is a good test against a professional fighter. I know I can't iron out everyone, but boxing is one of those sports where you get humbled very quickly."

'Dumble Dong' further conveyed her bewilderment at securing a match against an experienced professional fighter like VanZant:

"I don't know how they managed to get her to agree to the fight. It is a dream opportunity; I'm fighting as the A-side of this fight, headlining Texas. What the hell? She has been out for a little while; she could come back with a vengeance and be way better than I think. I'm up for it, I feel like this is my sink or swim moment, I am just gassed at the opportunity to be honest."

Brooke stepped into the squared circle for her debut match against Andrea-Jane Bunker in July 2022, securing a unanimous decision victory in an exhibition bout.

She is fresh off a third-round knockout victory over Bunker in a rematch this January to clinch the middleweight title. The social media influencer currently holds a 4-1 record across both professional and exhibition matches.

Elle Brooke slams Paige VanZant's absence from social media banter

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Elle Brooke lashed out at Paige VanZant for her reluctance to engage in pre-fight trash-talk.

'Dumble Dong' emphasized the importance of social media spats in promoting the bout and clarified that it's not just about provoking opponents but also about generating excitement for fans:

"I hope so. I don't think that's necessarily always the goal to do this to get under someone's skin. It's to promote. Hopefully, to get under someone's skin, but I haven't then, I guess not."

When questioned about VanZant's premature departure from their X Spaces session, Elle Brooke responded:

"I thought it was rude because if you want to be in this space, this is what you have to do... To be like, 'This is new to me, I don't know how to promote this', is a bit of a cop-out."

Check out Elle Brooke's comments below (15:11):