Who trained Elle Brooke? Taking a closer look at 'Dumble Dong's' boxing coach 

Elle Brooke, the 26-year-old reigning middleweight champion from Misfits, is set to defend her title against Paige VanZant. With a perfect 3-0 record, Brooke has become a notable figure in the influencer boxing circuit, garnering attention both inside and outside the ring.

Ahead of her upcoming title defense, let's delve into the key figure behind her success

Who trains Elle Brooke?

Mark Tibbs, an experienced boxing coach, has been instrumental in Elle Brooke's journey in the boxing world. Tibbs, known for his work with professional boxers such as Dillian Whyte and Billy Joe Saunders, recognized Brooke's natural athleticism from the outset.

Introduced to each other through IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges, Tibbs saw potential in Brooke and began to mold her into a skilled boxer from the ground up.

Tibbs emphasizes Brooke's strengths, highlighting her agility, strength, and coachability. He acknowledges the individualized approach required for each fighter, tailoring his training methods to maximize Brooke's potential.

Despite her status as a novice when she first entered the gym, Tibbs has been impressed by Brooke's progress and dedication to the sport. In an interview with SunSport, Tibbs said:

“With Elle Brooke, I’ve got amateur boxers in to work with her and I’ve got professional boxers… I’m enjoying it and she’s a pleasure to work with… When you’re working with a novice it’s alway hard work but if that novice wants to work with me, we’ll get them to places she could only dream of… She’s in a good place right now, she’s boxing like a little professional now.”

Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke go candid ahead of their Misfits Boxing 15 main event

Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke are gearing up for their highly anticipated showdown at Misfits Boxing 15, set to take place at the NRG Arena in Houston on Saturday, May 25.

Ahead of their clash, the two fighters engaged in a candid exchange on the latest episode of the Behind My Back show on YouTube.

During the interview, Brooke, known for her social media presence, candidly discussed her transition into the sporting world and acknowledged her relative inexperience compared to VanZant. She questioned VanZant's motivations for continuing her fighting career after recent setbacks, suggesting that perhaps it was time for her to consider retirement.

“I'm an Instagrammer... I'm not from the sporting world it's something I picked up at the the old age of 24… I'm so inexperienced compared to her. Where do you go from there you've already lost two bare knuckle fights, you've left the UFC [you will] now [be] beaten by an influencer. What do you want to carry on fighting cuz babe I don't think it's for you.”[2:05]

In response, VanZant reaffirmed her commitment to the sport and dismissed any doubts about her future in fighting. Despite her recent losses and departure from the UFC, VanZant remains resolute in her determination to emerge victorious against Brooke and continue her career in combat sports.

“There's absolutely nothing that she [Elle Brooke] could do to me to make me retire from this sport ever.”[2:32]

Check out the interview below: