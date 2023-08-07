IBF champion Ebanie Bridges claims fellow OnlyF*ns sensation Elle Brooke is "better than some of the pros" in boxing 

Ebanie Bridges and Elle Brooke have seemingly formed a bond in recent times. While both fighters have their OnlyF*ns careers to bond over, Bridges also has some legitimate boxing credentials being the IBF female bantamweight champion.

According to Bridges, who recently trained with Brooke, the latter also has some genuine pugilistic skills. The IBF champ claims the fellow OnlyF*ns model might even be better than some 'journeywoman pros'.

Ebanie Bridges recently made a move from Essex to Leeds which puts her close to her favorite football team, Leeds United. Bridges admitted that parting with Elle Brooke was one of the hardest parts of the move. The 36-year-old said on the No Context Sport YouTube channel:

"She's like my little buddy, like my best friend, she's like my little sister. So for me to make the move that I had to make, that was the hardest part for me to leave her. Because I loved watching her progression. She does so well, she works so hard, she listens to everything...She's really doing well and she keeps sending me videos and updates....Oh she could definitely turn pro one day. She's...she'd be better than some of the pros that you see. That are kind of like journeywoman pros."

Catch Bridges' comments below:

Elle Brooke weighs in on a potential boxing clash against Ebanie Bridges

Ebanie Bridges has been a friend and guide to Elle Brooke in her transition from exclusive content modeling to boxing. While the two have since been inseparable, Brooke did not entirely dismiss the idea of a potential clash against Bridges in the future.

However, Brooke was humble enough to admit that she probably wouldn't be able to last more than two rounds against the IBF female bantamweight champ. Elle Brooke said in an interview with talkSPORT:

“I worship the ground that woman walks on, she’s done so much for me emotionally and physically. There’s no bad blood. We both know, say that hypothetically we would have a fight one day, ‘Let’s get rich!’ We are both money-minded people. We are both good businesswomen.”

She added:

“[Bridges] would beat the absolute c*** out of me, by the way. She would beat me to a pulp. I don’t know if I would last longer than the second round. The first round would be me running away, and she can cut off a ring pretty damn well. So, yeah, that is sending me to the lion’s den

Catch the duo having some fun below: