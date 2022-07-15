"Super proud & excited" - Ebanie Bridges praises TikTok star Elle Brooke ahead of her boxing debut 

TikTok star Elle Brooke is set to make her boxing debut on July 16 against AJ Bunker. Brooke's been in training camp with the highly respected Mark Tibbs.

The event will take center stage this Saturday in London at The O2 Indigo Arena. The Kingpyn event will host seven fights with Simple Simon and Ed Matthews headlining the show. It is scheduled to start at 6pm UK time.

Training partner and IBF Female Bantamweight World Champion Ebanie Bridges has praised Brooke. Bridges, of course, also trains under the experienced Mark Tibbs.

With the event quickly approaching, Ebanie Bridges posted to her social media with some thoughtful messages to the content creator:

"Last training session for Elle Brooke today before she makes her boxing debut! It’s been special watching her in the gym every day working her a** off (literally) & make the progression she has technically & mentally as a fighter. Super proud & excited to see her smash it."

Brooke also claimed that Bridges has offered a lot of help and advice in training while helping her with sparring sessions too.

Who is Elle Brooke fighting on the TikTok boxing event?

Elle Brooke will now be facing AJ Bunker after fellow TikTok star Astrid Wett pulled out of the fight. Wett was set to be the co-main event against Brooke but claimed that she felt unsafe during the press conference so canceled her place on the show.

Bunker was the most sensible option to take the TikToker's place as she holds a reputable name in the social media world. The 28-year-old was a contestant on popular reality TV program Love Island last year, where she lasted just a few days.

The former Love Islander hasn't had to learn how to fight from scratch, as she was in training camp for a celebrity MMA event at the OVO Arena Wembley on June 24. However, the fight was postponed.

