Tik Tok star Atrid Wett pulls out of boxing fight with Elle Brooke

Astrid Wett has pulled out of her boxing fight with Elle Brooke due to claims that her safety was under threat during the press conference.

The social media and OnlyFans starlets were expected to settle their rivalry in the boxing ring on July 16. The pair would have been in the co-main event, fighting just before Simple Simon and Ed Matthews at the ‘King Pyn Boxing’ event.

Brooke has been training with well-respected coach Mark Tibbs with the aim of being more than ready for the event, but Wett feels that she took things too far at the press conference.

Wett's opponent had a coffin brought on stage with an inflatable doll wearing a Chelsea shirt. The doll also has a printout of her face attached to it, which symbolised Brooke's opponent. Wett believes the stunt was taken too far and has also claimed she was assaulted in the face-off.

In Wett's announcement video, she said:

“I am withdrawing from the event on July 16 against Elle Brooke. Talking about the press conference on Wednesday, I was on edge the whole time. Elle was allowed to bring a coffin onto the stage during the press conference, the day after somebody tragically lost their life in the boxing ring. To bring a coffin onto the stage is disgusting."

The Tik Tok star added:

“I was assaulted at the face-off and then again after. Elle grabbed my face and then kicked me pretty hard in the stomach, which is fine, I can take that. But I was the one who was picked up and dragged off the stage."

Elle Brooke is now looking for a new opponent

The matchup between the two adult stars would have been an exciting event to whitness for their fans. Now that Wett has pulled out of the clash, Brooke will need a new opponent to face on July 16.

While there's no obvious speculation surrounding a new opponent, Brooke has taken to Twitter to offer out a chance to feature on the huge Tik Tok show. Her post stated:

"Well it looks like I need a new opponent if anyone fancies it…"

