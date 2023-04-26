Who is Elle Brooke ? The O*lyFans fighter who tried to kiss her opponent

Popular internet sensation Elle Brooke has undoubtedly made a splash in the celebrity boxing circuit since her debut and is widely known for her entertaining persona in and out of the ring.

Making her boxing debut last year, Brooke beat former reality show star AJ Bunker via unanimous decision and followed it up with a first-round stoppage victory over influencer Faith Ordway. Elle Brooke bagged her third win against debutant Ola Danielka last weekend in the quarterfinals of Kingpyn High Stakes influencer tournament in London.

While her recent victory over the towering Danielka was undoubtedly significant, Brooke made headlines for her antics before the bout. Considering Danielka stands at 5ft 10in compared to Brooke's 5ft 1in height, Elle Brooke was mocked by her opponent for their height difference, but the OnlyFans star wasn't fazed.

During their face-off after weighing in, Danielka mocked Brooke for being significantly shorter than her, only for the 25-year-old to try kissing her opponent on stage.

Brooke notably trains alongside Australian IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges at the Mark Tibbs gym. Brooke also trains with undefeated heavyweight boxer Johnny Fisher, who recently secured a knockout victory over Alfonso Damiani.

She could potentially face her sister Emily in the finals of the Kingpyn tournament.

Elle Brooke next fight: O*lyFans fighter could face sibling in the tournament final

OnlyFans star-turned-boxer Elle Brooke got her hand raised for the third time in her celebrity boxing career and is seemingly on course to step into the ring with her sister Emily in the finals of the Kingpyn High Stakes influencer boxing tournament.

After Brooke signed up for the competition, her sister was announced as a surprise guest but was drawn to the other side of the tournament. However, given the results of their recent bouts, it is highly likely that the two sisters will clash in a high-profile bout that will likely draw massive audiences.

While Elle Brooke is certainly more experienced in boxing than her sister, Emily Brooke is no slouch and largely dominated her bout against Amber O'Donnell to earn a decision victory. She is coached by boxer Joel Bartell, who has a record of one win with no defeats as a professional.

In an interview with Mirror Fighting, Emily Brooke broke down a potential fight against her sister and claimed it would be the best fight of the tournament, saying:

"Do you know what I think that would be so exciting. I think it would be the fight of the entire tournament."

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting

Sisters Elle and Emily Brooke on course to meet in final of influencer boxing tournament

