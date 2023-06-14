"Elle Brooke gets more views than Ronaldo" - X-rated model and boxer uses Cristiano Ronaldo comparison to school Piers Morgan on viral impact

Recently, British media-personality Piers Morgan had OnlyF*ns model and influencer-boxer Elle Brooke on his show 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'. On the episode, Morgan discussed Brooke's decision to quit pursuing her studies as a law student to become an adult performer.

Piers Morgan posted an excerpt from the episode with Elle Brooke to his Twitter, which garnered 15.3 million views - the highest ever in terms of the British TV-host's Twitter numbers.

The British TV-show host expressed that he didn't know whether to be 'pleased or dismayed' at the clip featuring Elle Brooke raking in so many views. Morgan reposted the excerpt and posted the following captions:

"This is now our show's most viewed tweet ever. 15.3 million views and rising fast. [I] don't know whether to be pleased or dismayed!"

Not one to back down from Morgan's subtle dig, Elle Brooke took the occasion to thrash Cristiano Ronaldo as a comeback to the British media-personality. The football star had appeared in a two-part interview on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' six months ago, and the episode garnered 4.4 million views on the video sharing platform. Here is what the X-rated model and boxer posted in response:

"Elle Brooke gets more views than [Cristiano] Ronaldo, that's the tweet."

"My mum is on my payroll" - Elle Brooke's ultimate comeback to Piers Morgan questioning her career choices

Brooke's appearance on Piers Morgan's show shined light on OnlyF*ns providing a lucrative career path for people, especially for adult performers. The actress affirmed that she was making bank being an OnlyF*ns performer, even claiming that she makes more than Morgan himself.

Morgan expressed his dismay at the idea of a young, bright woman giving up a budding law career to pursue a career as an adult performer. Here's what the OnlyF*ns star said in response:

"Piers, my dad is dead and my mum is on my payroll. My family are fine."

Skip to 4:05 for Brooke's comeback to Piers Morgan:

Brooke continued:

"She doesn't do anything rude or anything. She doesn't praise it at the pub like, 'Woohoo, my daughter does OnlyFans', but she's supportive. She knows that I'm over 18 [years of age], I can do what the h*ll I want. And she knows that her views can't impact my life."

Apart from OnlyF*ns, Brooke has found success as a boxer with three exhibition bouts and one professional bout. She found success in all her bouts with a 4-0 record. In her only professional bout against Faith Ordway, she found her only finish via KO.

