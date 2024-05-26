Elle Brooke issues statement after retaining Misfits belt against ex-UFC star Paige VanZant: "Not the result I wanted"

Elle Brooke recently released a statement following her fight against former UFC fighter Paige VanZant. The two squared off in the Misfits 15 boxing event, which took place this weekend at the NRG arena in Houston, Texas. The event featured seven fights in six weight classes.

Brooke sought to defend her middleweight title against VanZant in the main event. She first won the title by stopping longtime opponent AJ Bunker via knockout in Round 3 in their Jan. 2024 rematch.

Meanwhile, VanZant's fight against Brooke marked the former's debut in professional boxing. Before this, the 30-year-old faced squared off against Rachael Ostovich in a bare-knuckle boxing contest in July 2021 and had been out of action for over three years.

Both VanZant and Brooke had excellent striking throughout the fight. VanZant hit Brooke in the head numerous times with strong blows, and Brooke hit VanZant in the body several times. Both boxers made effective use of their jabs. Brooke particularly injured VanZant with a few well-placed blows.

Both fighters unleashed wild blows on each other in the fourth round, with Brooke's right hand stunning VanZant.

The fight continued to be intense in the last round, with VanZant delivering a strong right hand and Brooke connecting a left. The referee broke up the two fighters in a clinch as they continued to trade blows until the final bell. The bout continued for five exhausting rounds before being ruled a split draw. The judges scored the contest 48-46, 46-48, and 47-47.

Check out the official decision below:

Following the draw, Brooke took to X and expressed dissapointment while congratulating VanZant for the fight. She wrote:

''Not the result I wanted but will take it! Thanks to @paigevanzant for sharing the squared circle with me! We have to run it back in London''

