Elle Brooke says it was "rude" of Paige VanZant to avoid social media trash-talk ahead of their fight: "That’s a bit of a cop out"

Elle Brooke has shared her thoughts on her upcoming fight against Paige VanZant and slammed the former UFC star for not indulging in trash-talk ahead of their bout. Brooke pointed out that such social media feuds helped sell the fight and explained that it wasn't always about getting under an opponent's skin.

VanZant and Brooke will face off in the boxing ring on the Misfits 15 card this weekend in Houston, Texas. The event will go down at the NRG Arena, and Brooke's MFB middleweight title will be on the line.

While 'Dumble Dong' has prior experience in the squared circle with a 2-0 pro-boxing record, VanZant will make her boxing debut after being away from action for over three years.

Despite their fight being just around the corner, fans haven't seen much friction between the two women. While Brooke has tried to trash-talk VanZant on social media hoping to get a reaction out of her opponent, '12 Gauge' made it clear that she isn't into it and has not been active on social media.

During an episode of The MMA Hour, Brooke slammed VanZant for stalling the fight's marketing process by avoiding verbal sparring online. When asked if she's gotten under VanZant's skin, Brooke replied:

"I hope so. I don't think that's necessarily always the goal, to do this to get under someone's skin. It's to promote. Hopefully, to get under someone's skin but I haven't then, I guess not."

After being asked about VanZant leaving their X Spaces session early, Brooke replied:

"No.1, I thought it was rude because if you want to be in this space, this is what you have to do... To be like, 'This is new to me, I don't know how to promote this', is a bit of a cop-out."

Catch Elle Brooke's comments below (15:11):

Elle Brooke believes Paige VanZant accepted a fight against her for financial reasons

Elle Brooke recently opened up about the reason behind Paige Vanzant accepting a fight against her and speculated that '12 Gauge' is running short of money. It's no secret that VanZant hasn't competed in professional combat sports since July 2021 and has been focused on building her career as an OnlyF*ns influencer.

Nevertheless, VanZant has an MMA record of 8-5 and has gone 0-2 in the BKFC. Given her experience in combat sports, Brooke believes VanZant looks at her as an easy win and wants to make money off her. In a video uploaded to X, Brooke said:

"I think that Paige is taking this fight 100 percent for the money. Why else would she take this fight? You've got nothing to prove in trying to beat me. I'm an influencer. I'm a washed-up OnlyF*ns girl. I'm a content creator."

Expand Tweet