Elle Brooke vs Emily Brooke: OnlyF*ns sibling showdown set to dazzle Kingpyn Boxing tournament

Elle Brooke and Emily Brooke are slated to face each other in the third-place play-off of the Kingpyn tournament, confirming the unique match-up.

Sports journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to announce the news, stating that both sisters have agreed to the bout.

"Influencer boxing will see a fight between siblings later this year as Elle Brooke vs Emily Brooke is now set as the third place play-off for the Kingpyn tournament. Kingpyn rep says both sisters have confirmed they're happy to face each other.'

Elle had been undefeated in the tournament, securing victories against notable opponents such as Love Island star AJ Bunker, social media personality Faith Ordway, and blogger Ms. Danielka. However, her winning streak came to an end when she faced Jully Poca at Dublin's 3Arena. Poca managed to defeat Brooke in the first round, delivering a decisive blow.

In the same event, Elle's younger sister Emily, who also boasts a significant following on OnlyF*ns, suffered a decision defeat against 6ar6ie6.

Despite their individual setbacks, the Brooke sisters will have the opportunity to showcase their skills against each other in the third-place play-off.

The sibling showdown adds an extra layer of excitement to the Kingpyn tournament and has garnered significant attention from fans and followers of influencer boxing.

Astrid Wett mocked Elle Brooke and her sister following their defeat at Kingpyn Boxing tournament

Social media influencer Astrid Wett took to Twitter to mock Elle and her sister, Emily Brooke, following their defeats in the Kingpyn boxing tournament. The tournament, held on Saturday, July 15, featured a women's bracket with Elle facing Jully 'Poca' Oliveira in the semifinals.

After a grueling five-round battle, 'Poca' emerged as the victor, securing a unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, and 49-46). The 25-year-old was visibly disappointed by the loss, but Astrid Wett, who is known to be her rival, took the opportunity to celebrate on Twitter. She posted multiple tweets:

"AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAUAUAUAUAUAUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ELLE BROOKE HAS LOST AGAIN"

"WHOS THE UNDEFEATED CHAMPION NOW ELLE BROOKE"

Shortly after Elle's defeat, her sister Emily Brooke also suffered a loss in the other semifinal matchup against Avery '6ar6ie6' Pongracz. Astrid Wett didn't miss the chance to mock Emily as well.