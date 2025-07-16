Ellis Badr Barboza set to lock horns with Shamil Adukhov at ONE Fight Night 34

Ellis Badr Barboza begins his journey back to championship contention when he faces Russian knockout artist Shamil Adukhov in a pivotal strawweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 34.

The Birmingham native squares off against the Dagestani striker on Friday, August 1, at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, where 'El Jefe' will look to bounce back from his heartbreaking world title fight defeat six months ago.

ONE Championship announced the compelling matchup on its official website last week, pairing two fighters with contrasting motivations heading into this crucial encounter.

Ellis Badr Barboza enters this contest seeking to reignite his world title aspirations after falling short against two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 28 in February.

The 28-year-old British hard-hitter pushed the Thai champion to the fourth round before succumbing to a TKO finish that ended his maiden title opportunity.

The Fairtex Training Center athlete has proven his credentials through impressive victories over quality opposition, including a competitive split-decision triumph over Thai-Malaysian standout Aliff Sor Dechapan following his successful promotional debut against Thongpoon PK Saenchai.

Shamil Adukhov hungry to prove his worth vs Ellis Badr Barboza

Standing across from Ellis Badr Barboza will be Adukhov, who's eager to redeem himself after a disappointing promotional debut at the same event where 'El Jefe' challenged for gold.

The 25-year-old Dagestani powerhouse accepted a Muay Thai bout against Aliff on just two weeks' notice, but the Thai-Malaysian striker ended his night with a first-round knockout.

Despite the setback, Adukhov's 7-1 record on the Russian and European circuit showcased the explosive potential that earned him an invitation to the world's largest martial arts organization.

With a full training camp behind him, the aggressive striker can now prove he belongs among the talent-rich strawweight division's elite by defeating someone of Ellis Badr Barboza's caliber.

The complete ONE Fight Night 34 card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, August 1.

In the main event, ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel puts his gold on the line against British dynamo George Jarvis.

