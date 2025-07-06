“I respect him for what he's done” - George Jarvis ready to shock the world against Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34

24-year-old British Muay Thai sensation 'G-Unit' George Jarvis is looking to turn the entire lightweight division in ONE Championship upside down by defeating its most decorated champion.

Ad

Jarvis has finally booked his spot opposite reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel for later this year, and the United Kingdom star is ready to take the gold.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, Jarvis says he maintains the utmost level of respect for 'The Immortal', but he's ready to take what he believes he's destined to.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'G-Unit' said:

"You know, I've got respect for him. You know what I mean, I wouldn't say I love the geezer. I wouldn't go out on a Friday night and have a few drinks with him, but you know, I respect him for what he's done, and it's my time to go on and do what I've always been destined to do."

Ad

Jarvis is deep in training, getting ready for his shot at ONE Championship immortality. Fans won't have to wait long to see 'G-Unit' go for the gold in the world's largest martial arts organization.

George Jarvis battles Regian Eersel for lightweight Muay Thai supremacy at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video

British striker 'G-Unit' George Jarvis is set to challenge ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel for the gold later this year.

Ad

The two meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.