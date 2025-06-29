“He's a five-round fighter” - George Jarvis says he must be ready to go the distance against cerebral Regian Eersel

24-year-old ONE Championship Muay Thai sensation 'G-Unit' George Jarvis of the United Kingdom is coming up on his first crack at a coveted golden belt in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Jarvis is set to challenge the great Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel for the lightweight Muay Thai throne this August, and the Lumpini Crawley representative knows he has to be at his absolute best.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Jarvis talked about Eersel and had only positive things to say about the lightweight king. Jarvis believes he needs to be prepared to go the distance with a fighter of Eersel's caliber and experience.

'G-Unit' said:

"Yeah, you know, we know Regian. You know, he's very hands-on. He's got good - you know, he's more kickboxing style, let's be honest. You know, he's got good hands, he chops the legs, good movement. You know, he's a five-round fighter. He's done it a lot of times. We know he comes fit, he comes ready, he's professional."

Needless to say, fans simply cannot wait for the two to go to war, as George Jarvis challenges Regian Eersel for divisional supremacy very soon.

George Jarvis gets crack at Regian Eersel's lightweight Muay Thai strap at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video

The United Kingdom's 'G-Unit' George Jarvis is getting his first shot at immortality in ONE Championship when he takes on reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel for his gold.

The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

