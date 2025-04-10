Elon Musk backs Joe Rogan's major dilemma about taxation amid DOGE’s concerning findings

Joe Rogan recently made some critical remarks, questioning the U.S. government's mismanagement of resources following a recent survey conducted by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

For context, after Donald Trump won his second presidential term, Musk was appointed as the head of DOGE. Since then, the Tesla CEO and his team have made consistent efforts to monitor issues related to federal spending.

The DOGE's latest findings were concerning, as they revealed through a survey that thousands of fraudulent individuals had claimed a total of $69 million in unemployment insurance benefits since 2020.

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator expressed his disappointment and raised several questions regarding the misconduct and mismanagement of government funds. He said:

"People say the rich should pay more taxes. Okay, fine. But where do you think that's going? Where's that going? Where's the money going? Is the money going to the federal government? Do you think they're good at it? Do you think they're good at managing your money? Have you paid attention to all the sh*t Elon's f**king uncovered?

Musk, who is also the chairman of X (formerly known as Twitter), reposted Rogan's concerns regarding the fraudulent activities that have been uncovered. He also hinted that there is more to discover, writing:

"Just the tip of the iceberg so far."

Check out Elon Musk's reaction to Joe Rogan's comments below:

Elon Musk discusses the negative aspects of being the head of DOGE with Joe Rogan

After taking charge as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk has uncovered millions of dollars in unnecessary spending and mismanagement of government funds.

As he delves deeper into the realm of corruption, Musk is acutely aware of the risks he may face. During a podcast episode with Joe Rogan, the Tesla CEO discussed how his work with DOGE could potentially put his life in danger. He said:

"It's a lot more than insider trading [how they are creating wealth]... I mean this is really going to get me assassinated. It’s like I’m not lengthening my lifespan by explaining this stuff, to say the least. I mean I’m supposed to go back to DC. How am I going to survive? Those fu**ers are going to kill me for sure... I actually have to be careful that I don't push too hard on the corruption stuff because it's going to get me killed."

Check out Elon Musk's comments below (2:49:58):

