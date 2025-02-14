Elon Musk concurs Joe Rogan's brutally honest critique of the political left and legacy media, fans react: "Certified great human being"

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan expressed his thoughts about the political left and legacy media. Elon Musk has now seconded the UFC commentator's opinions, and fans have responded to the same.

Ad

In episode #2273 of JRE, Rogan’s guest Adam Curry talked about how the left-wing media is attempting to suggest that they "need a Joe Rogan on the left.' However, Curry believes that there was always one on their side and now he has "started to think right."

Meanwhile, Rogan said:

"They didn't want me. That's the psyop working against them. In the past they could take someone like me and demonize them and it would be effective and they could just remove you from the airwaves because you didn't play by the rules."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Now people say that I'm telling the truth and then they'll stop listening to CNN and faith in them crashes and faith in mainstream media crashes and faith in podcasts rises."

On the show, Rogan also disclosed that, in contrast to many propagandist podcasters, he has always considered both sides of an issue and has not been politically prejudiced.

Ad

The aforementioned clip was shared by Autism Capital on X. The post caught the attention of the Tesla CEO, who wrote:

"💯"

Check out Elon Musk's response to Joe Rogan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The clip also caught the attention of several fans. One supported Rogan and gave him praise:

"Joe Rogan is a certified great human being!"

A user wrote:

"Great clip and so true what he advocates about questioning"

Another netizen opined:

"The reason a real “left-wing Rogan” doesn’t exist is because open discussion and humor are no longer allowed on the left."

Ad

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshot courtesy: Autism Capital on X]

Joe Rogan defends Elon Musk

Elon Musk has been a frequent guest on the UFC commentator's podcast. On the internet, the two never pass up an opportunity to support one another.

Ad

Recently, Rogan defended Musk amid growing criticism about his role in cutting down federal spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Rogan blasted critics who raised their doubts about Musk regarding cutting wasteful federal spending.

In a recent episode of JRE, Rogan said:

"He has $400 billion, he’s not going to steal your money. That’s not what he’s doing."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about Elon Musk below (37:56):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.