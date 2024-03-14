Elon Musk foresees AI to surpass human intelligence by 2025, trumping what Joe Rogan was previously warned

Elon Musk believes that Joe Rogan and others are unaware of just how intelligent AI is.

The subject of AI has been in the news nonstop for the last year or two. With the success of OpenAI and ChatGPT, people around the world are getting to see artificial intelligence do a lot of incredible things.

For example, fighters such as UFC star Bo Nickal, are already using AI to help them in combat sports. Given the wealth of information that artificial intelligence offers, it should come as no surprise that it has become so useful.

However, they're beyond just useful. As it continues to evolve, some fear that artificial intelligence will surpass human intelligence in the next few years. That's exactly what Joe Rogan was warned about on a recent edition of his podcast.

Speaking to Ray Kurzweil, the UFC commentator was warned:

"We're not quite there, but we will be there, and by 2029 it will match any person. I'm actually quite conservative. People think that will happen next year, or the year after."

Check out the clip below:

However, Rogan's close friend Elon Musk believes that AI is advancing at a much quicker rate. On X, the former chairman of Tesla Motors reacted to the clip of the podcast and expressed his disagreement with Ray Kurzweil's prediction.

On X, Musk predicted that AI will already be more intelligent than any individual person by next year. He wrote:

"AI will probably be smarter than any single human next year. By 2029, AI is probably smarter than all humans combined."

What is Elon Musk's history with AI?

Elon Musk likely knows more than Joe Rogan and his guest about the subject of artificial intelligence.

While the billionaire is a controversial figure, he has been in on the usefulness of artificial intelligence since day one. Musk has always been willing to take a gamble on certain projects, such as investing in Tesla back in 2004.

Back in 2015, Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI. The company went on to be one of the biggest research companies in the world, with a clear focus on artificial intelligence. While Musk committed up to $1 billion to OpenAI, he later left the project in 2018.

Five years on from his exit, Elon Musk founded another artificial intelligence company, xAI. Last November, the company's AI chatbot, Grok, was released to work on X.

With all of that in mind, it's safe to say that Musk probably knows what he's talking about.

