"It’s the truth not many want to hear" - Fans react as Elon Musk shares clip of Joe Rogan picking between Donald Trump and Joe Biden 

A clip of Joe Rogan discussing Joe Biden and Donald Trump has been making the rounds on social media. It was shared by Elon Musk and naturally, it drew significant attention from many.

The clip in question features Rogan talking about his preference for Trump over Biden as a president. He argues that he favors Trump over Biden due to Biden appearing to have diminished cognitive faculties.

Furthermore, Rogan claims that due to Biden's alleged inability to think clearly, whichever government he heads will consist of diverse politicians just for the sake of diversity, as opposed to selecting the best.

"I would vote for Trump before I'd vote for Biden, just cause the thing with Biden, like, he's gone. Like, you know he's gone. You're relying on his cabinet, and I knew his cabinet would be this f***ing sideshow of diversity," said Rogan in the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

Check out Joe Rogan talking about Joe Biden and Donald Trump:

This isn't the first time that Rogan has spoken out against Biden. Many flocked to the comments section of the tweet to speak in support of Rogan.

"Things will get so much better once he's finally out of office," wrote one fan.

Another fan echoed similarly negative sentiments about Biden's presidency.

"Biden was the worst thing to happen in 2020... Time to revert back to better times with Trump back in office!!!" wrote the fan.

Others claimed that what Rogan said about Biden was a truth that many have been ignoring.

"It's the truth not many want to hear," wrote one fan.

One fan pointed out that Musk sharing the clip likely means he will vote for Trump this year, which is likely given his conservative leanings.

"Elon is voting for Trump 2024," the fan wrote.

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Joe Rogan's thoughts on Donald Trump and Joe Biden

The clip is one of many instances of Rogan expressing his political beliefs and ideals, which have grown in prominence given the popularity of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Joe Rogan is a Taekwondo black belt

Not only is Joe Rogan a massive fight fan but he is also a Taekwondo black belt. At one point, he served as an instructor in the martial art and has even assisted professional fighters in tweaking their kicking technique, as this is the area in which he excels.

Rogan is known for his exceptionally powerful kicks, having demonstrated them numerous times. Despite his martial arts background, Rogan never pursued professional fighting due to health-related concerns.