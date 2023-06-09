Joe Rogan lashes out at Joe Biden with expletives for falling down at Air Force Academy

Joe Rogan is one of the loudest voices in the world of MMA. More than that, however, he is a well-known critic of current United States President Joe Biden. The 46th commander-in-chief of the United States recently made headlines after tripping and falling at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

The incident took place last Thursday as Joe Biden handed out diplomas to recent graduates of the Air Force Academy. Footage of his fall drew Rogan's attention and the UFC color commentator watched a clip of the incident on an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience with Theo Von.

Rogan, however, did not find Biden's recent fall in a string of several collapses humorous. While Von tried to recount a tale about growing up with an elderly father, who many sought to take advantage of due to his advanced age, Rogan quickly pointed out that in Biden's case, he simply fell.

Seconds later, Rogan unloaded on the United States' current president with an expletive-filled tirade.

"He's always been a c*nt though. If you go back and listen to that guy lying about his education record and lying about his accomplishments. Like, he's always been a problem."

After a brief comment from Von agreeing with his statements, Rogan continued.

"And also all the f*cking stuff with his son, and the ties to Ukraine and China and the money, the family, they got paid millions of dollars and everyone's trying to obscure it because 'It's better than Trump, it's better than Trump'. If that guy was a Republican, they would be up his *ss with a microscope."

Will Joe Rogan be commentating at UFC 289?

Joe Rogan is no longer a full-time UFC color commentator. The comedian's lucrative deal with Spotify for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, has earned him a substantial amount of money. Thus, he no longer feels the pressure to commentate every single UFC event.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Joe Rogan reportedly replaced by Paul Felder at UFC 289 Joe Rogan reportedly replaced by Paul Felder at UFC 289 https://t.co/CllidZS1jP

It has been revealed that Rogan will not be in the commentary booth at UFC 289, which takes place in Canada. Instead, the popular podcaster will be replaced by former UFC lightweight Paul Felder in the broadcast booth. While the exact reason behind his absence is unknown, it is likely due to the travel requirements.

